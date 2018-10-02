Oklahoma organization raising money to purchase historic landmark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma organization is working to raise money to purchase a historic landmark to help the homeless.

'Beautiful Restoration' started as a kind gesture that grew to help hundreds of women who find themselves without a place to live.

You might recognize Kaylene and Bryan Balzer; they were recently featured on News 4's 'Pay It 4Ward' segment.

Beautiful Restoration has outgrown the Balzer's living room, so they knew they had to act when they learned two homes on a 16-acre property in Edmond were set for demolition.

Kaylene sent a heartfelt letter to the owners of Terra Place, LLC, asking they halt construction and allow their ministry to buy the property.

The building company agreed, as long as the couple could come up with a $50,000 down payment within 48 hours.

The Balzers put their faith to work, asking for donations from all members, and were shocked to come up with $67,000 in just two days.

"I know that's just got to be the power of God," Kaylene said.

To fully purchase the property, they must come up with $1.3 million by October 4, but Bryan is so confident it already belongs to Beautiful Restoration that he mows the lawn there.

They hope to hold weddings, special events and build a bed and breakfast, which the women could staff to earn income, as well as to offer daily classes, job training, youth camp-outs, emergency housing and much more.

One of the two homes once belonged to J. Howard Edmondson, who served as Oklahoma's 16th governor from 1959 to 1963. That home, in recent years, went into bankruptcy during a partial facelift by new owners.

"I just think all of this marble is just gorgeous," Kaylene said, running her hand along a white mantel. "There's a lot of history in this area, so we just felt like it needed to be used for the kingdom of God and not necessarily be destroyed and torn down."

