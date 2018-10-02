× Oklahoma State Department of Education to receive $398,345 from the Department of Justice

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Department of Justice announced the Oklahoma State Department of Education will receive $398,345 in grant funding to bolster school security, educate and train students and faculty, and support law enforcement officers and first responders who arrive on the scene of a school violence incident.

The DOJ is giving more than $70 million in grants to education departments across the country, and is awarding more than $64 million to state agencies in an attempt to lower the amount of mass violence around the United States.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will receive $249,684 through the STOP School Violence Threat Assessment and Technology Reporting Program and $148,661 through the STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program.

Oklahoma recipients are the Durant Independent School District ($149,772 under the Mental Health Training Program), the Cherokee Nation ($473,201 under the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program), and the City of Fairland ($55,842 under the COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program).

“The Department is also investing over $1 million in research to better understand the factors behind mass shooting incidents. The grant awards, made by the Department’s National Institute of Justice, part of Office of Justice Programs, support scientific investigations that will examine factors that contribute to mass violence, identify any patterns in mass shootings, analyze psychological and social life histories of mass shooters and community-level predictors of mass violence, and examine firearm purchasing patterns of known mass shooters in order to create a risk prediction tool.”