Oklahoma State Department of Health receives $7M to support home visitation program

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health received an award totaling more than $7 million to support home visiting services to women during pregnancy, and to parents with young children through kindergarten completion.

The funds are awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration to support Oklahoma’s Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Visiting Program, which served 1,100 households during FY 2017. Award funds are allocated through September 2020.

“These funds will help support our ongoing commitment to the health and safety of our children and families,” said Interim Commissioner of Health Tom Bates. “We have a dedicated team of professionals who are working to provide support and guidance to families during an important time in their lives, and in the lives of their children.”

According to OSDH, Oklahoma’s home visiting programs “implement evidence-based initiatives that have proven to help prevent child abuse and neglect, support positive parenting, promote child development and school readiness, and improve the health of families and their children.”

Services are provided on a voluntary basis, at no cost to families.

For more information, call 1-877-271-7611 or click here.