Orr Family Farm hosting ‘Grandparents Day’ this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local farm is celebrating grandparents with a special event this weekend.

The Orr Family Farm will host a special celebration for grandparents on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the farm, located at 14400 S. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The ‘Grandparents Day’ celebration includes one free farm admission for a grandparent with the purchase of a full-price admission.

“We are always looking for unique ways to promote the quality family time we offer at the Farm,” said Shanain Kemp, general manager of the Orr Family Farm. “In addition to free admission, grandparents will enjoy a special day and everlasting memories with their grandchildren.”

Guests can enjoy hayrides to the pumpkin patch, pet and feed animals, take a spin on the vintage carousel or take a train ride.