OSBI investigating suspected murder-suicide in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting police in Cleveland on what they believe is a murder-suicide.

FOX 23 reports shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to a home in Cleveland after a family member discovered two bodies on a back porch.

According to The Cleveland American, the couple is believed to be in their 70s.

The medical examiner was called to the scene and the OSBI is assisting in the investigation.

Authorities have not released any other details.