Police investigate shooting in Northwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City – Police are investigating after a shooting left a man in critical condition Tuesday night near N.W. 29th and Portland.

Police say two people, a man and a woman, were inside a camper when they heard something outside.

The man went to check on the noise and shortly after, the woman heard gunshots and went to check on the man.

She found the him shot in the torso and called the police.

The man was transported in critical condition and police do not have a good suspect description at this time.