Oklahoma enters Saturday's game against Texas in Dallas with an offense that's running on all cylinders, and a defense that's been on the field too much lately.

Part of the reason has been self-inflicted, but part of the reason has been OU's offense scoring so quickly.

One of the rising stars of the Sooner offense is running back Kennedy Brooks, who had his first 100-yard rushing game against Baylor and scored two touchdowns.