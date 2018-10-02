× Southwest Airlines lifts off on 72-hour sale

OKLAHOMA CITY – Southwest Airlines announced a 72-hour sale this morning for flights less than $100 until Thursday, October 4.

One-way fare starts at $49, and go up to $79, $99 or $129.

The promotion is good for domestic travel from 11/28/18 – 12/19/18 and then from 1/3/19 – 2/13/19.

Domestic travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. The fares also only apply for nonstop flights.

From Oklahoma City, OK

to Baltimore/Washington, MD: one-way starting at $129

to Dallas (Love Field), TX: one-way starting at $49

to Houston (Hobby), TX: one-way starting at $49

to Las Vegas, NV: one-way starting at $99

to Phoenix, AZ: one-way starting at $99

to St. Louis, MO: one-way starting at $49

to Washington (Reagan National), DC: one-way starting at $99

Click here to see full restrictions or to view other airports’ deals.