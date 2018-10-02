Stillwater man arrested after allegedly hitting girlfriend in head with hammer causing skull fracture

STILLWATER, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly hit his girlfriend in the head with a hammer at a Stillwater apartment.

On Tuesday, just after 12:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman who said her boyfriend had hit her in the head with a hammer. The 35-year-old woman told dispatchers she did not know her address and was unable to give a location before the call was disconnected.

A mapping of the call indicated it came from the area an apartment complex near N Boomer Rd. and W Lakeview Rd.

When the 911 operator tried to call back, the phone went straight to voicemail.

Stillwater police say the phone was a prepaid cellular phone, which limited the ability to get an exact location.

An officer responding to the call knew the the victim’s name and where her apartment was, however, when police arrived at that apartment, they found it to be vacant.

Several people in surrounding apartments told police the woman had recently moved to another apartment within the complex.

Officers found the woman, and her boyfriend, 47-year-old Jesus Valdez Bravo, of Stillwater, at the new apartment.

According to Stillwater police, the woman “did have blunt force trauma to the back of her head,” and she was taken to the hospital “where she was treated for a skull fracture and laceration before being released.”

Bravo was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.