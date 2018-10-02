Teen accused of attacking mother with sword in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Police in Broken Arrow are investigating after a teen allegedly stabbed his mother with a sword.

On Sunday, at approximately 3 p.m., police responded to home for a “911 trouble unknown” call.

Police were told a woman could be heard screaming on the phone before the call was disconnected. Dispatchers were able to contact the woman again and told police the woman had been stabbed with a sword and that a 17-year-old suspect had left the area on foot, armed with the sword.

“Our neighbor was down on the cement, hunched over, she kind of had some blood on her clothes,” said a neighbor, who was also a nurse. “I came out with my fitted sheet and just kind of wrapped it like a tourniquet.”

When officers arrived, they found the woman with “several lacerations they believed to be consistent with a large bladed object.”

She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to recover. The neighbor said the woman told her that her son had mental health issues.

“She was more worried about her son like any mom would be, so as she was getting in the ambulance, she was worried about him,” the neighbor told FOX 23.

The teen was later found by police with a laceration on his arm.

Police say further investigation revealed the 17-year-old was the son of the victim.

He was arrested without incident on a charge of domestic assault with a deadly weapon.