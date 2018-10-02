× Thousands of Oklahomans apply for medical marijuana licenses

OKLAHOMA CITY – A little more than three months after Oklahomans headed to the polls to approve a medical marijuana measure, state officials say thousands have already been approved for a license.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August, officials say thousands of Oklahomans have applied for licenses.

So far, more than 7,100 people have applied for a medical marijuana license, and 5,100 of those have already been approved.

The state has also approved licenses for nearly 470 dispensaries and over 700 growers.

Applications can be filled out online through the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s website.