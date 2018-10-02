× Twenty One Pilots set to perform in Oklahoma City next year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Twenty One Pilots will be making a stop in Oklahoma next year as part of their “Bandito Tour.”

The new dates added to their tour will be across North America, and is set to kickoff May 1 at Monterrey, Mexico’s Arena Monterrey and will continue through a hometown performance at Columbus, Ohio’s Nationwide Arena on June 29.

The GRAMMY-awarding winning duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, will be releasing their new album “TRENCH,” worldwide on October 5.

The band will make their stop in Oklahoma on June 25, 2019, at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Tickets for the U.S. and Canada will be released to the general public at 9 a.m. on October 12.

