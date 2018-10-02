× University of Oklahoma College of Law associate dean resigns

NORMAN, Okla. – OU College of Law Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Associate Director of the Law Center, Brian McCall, voluntarily resigned today after controversy over his views on women written in his 2014 book.

OU’s Equal Opportunity Office conducted an independent review of McCall and found no evidence of workplace harassment or discrimination, but McCall decided to resign because of the backlash from his statements in his book, To Build the City of God: Living as Catholics in a Secular Age.

“Women must veil their form to obscure its contours out of charity towards men,” McCall wrote in the chapter Modest Contact With the World: Women In Pants and Similar Frauds. “To know that women in pants have this effect on men and to wear them is thus a sin against charity as well as modesty.”

Dean Joseph Harroz, Jr. sent out a statement to the OU Law community. It said, in part, “The OU College of Law is a place of inclusion. Beyond ensuring the college is free from illegal harassment or discrimination, the college must prepare tomorrow’s leaders– our students– for the world in which they will serve. It would be a disservice to them if we did not provide an educational experience that presents diverse subject matter, encourages thoughtful conversation and debate, and prepares them to practice in an increasingly diverse world.”

The dean also says he plans on hosting several meetings tomorrow to discuss this matter with students, faculty, and staff.

