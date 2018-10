× USGS: 3.0 earthquake rattles NW Oklahoma

CHESTER, Okla. – Residents in northwest Oklahoma may have felt some shaking Tuesday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Chester, Oklahoma.

The epicenter of the quake was located about 31.9 miles east/southeast of Woodward, Oklahoma, and 48.9 miles north/northwest from Weatherford, Oklahoma.

Residents in Enid and surrounding areas may have also felt some shaking.