“Armed and dangerous” Moore escapee arrested in Missouri 

NEOSHO, Mo. – Authorities have captured a man who escaped police custody in Moore and wrecked a stolen truck in Missouri before fleeing on foot.

The Newton County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Walter Blount was arrested Wednesday morning. He was among three suspects who were caught with stolen items a week ago, more than 200 miles away in Moore at the scene of a car break-in. Police there say he managed to dive through the window of a patrol car and steal a bike and then a truck.

Blount sat in the back of the patrol car, with his hands cuffed behind his back for nearly forty minutes, before he decided to escape.

At the time, officials considered him to be “armed and dangerous.”

He came to the attention of Missouri authorities Tuesday after they say he used stolen credit cards in the town of Neosho. He is accused of fleeing in the stolen truck, which he crashed before running into the woods.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday that Blount was taken into custody, but no other details have been released about his arrest.