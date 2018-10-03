Armed robbery at SW Oklahoma City convenience store leads to man’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun walked into the Circle K near SW 74th and Penn around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and demanded money.

After he left, the clerk called 911.

Officers who were already in the area saw the suspect running to his getaway car, which was parked about a block away and had the license plate partially hidden with duct tape.

The suspect, later identified as Ian Quintana, 25, was arrested on scene.