Authorities investigate assault at Putnam City West High School

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after Putnam City officials said a student was assaulted by four other students at Putnam City West High School.

According to the district, the incident happened on September 28.

Officials also said one employee was placed on leave.

The district did not elaborate on the nature of the assault, but sources who reached out to News 4 claim a teen boy was assaulted.

Putnam City said charges are possible:

“Putnam City district administrators and Putnam City Campus Police officers are investigating an assault on a student at Putnam City West by four other students on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 28. Student safety is the district’s highest priority. Administrators have moved quickly in the investigation and have placed one employee on administrative leave. Behavior of students involved in the assault has been addressed by the school and police are investigating the possibility of criminal charges. The district is limited in what it can say due to the ongoing investigation and federal privacy laws concerning student information. Additional information will be made available when possible.”