Backstreet Boys to not reschedule Thackerville concert after accident

THACKERVILLE, Okla. – What was supposed to be a fun music event in Thackerville took a tragic turn earlier this year.

In August, hundreds of Backstreet Boys fans headed to the WinStar World Casino to see the popular 1990s boy band perform.

Shortly before the concert was set to begin, concert-goers were warned that severe weather was on the way.

“They said there’s lightning. They advised us to seek shelter from the casino,” Brittany Leach said. “People were asking, ‘Is it mandatory?’ They said no.”

Many people decided to stay in place, which is when the storm hit the area.

“We asked concert goers who were standing in line outside to seek shelter because the storm was approaching, and they did that repeatedly and several people did leave but several people unfortunately did not,” said Kym Koch, spokesperson for Winstar World Casino & Resort.

The strong winds caused metal scaffolding to collapse into the crowd, injuring 14 people.

Ultimately, the concert was cancelled and was set to be rescheduled for a later date.

The Backstreet Boys wrote on their Facebook, in part, "We never want to put our fans in harm's way and with tonight's weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule."

However, it seems that Backstreet Boys fans in central Oklahoma will miss out on their chance to see the boy band.

On Wednesday, the band announced that it would not be coming back to Thackerville in the near future.

"Regrettably, we won't be able to reschedule our show in Thackerville at WinStar World Casino and Resort. We do plan to be back in the Dallas and Tulsa area in 2019! Stay tuned for additional information as we want to make this up to all of our fans in the area. Refunds for the Thackerville performance will be honored at point of purchase. We can't wait to see each and every one of you!" the Backstreet Boys wrote on Facebook.