Del City fire station to be dedicated to men killed in line of duty

DEL CITY, Okla. – A new fire station in Del City will soon honor three men who spent their lives serving others.

The Del City Central Fire Station, located at 2800 Epperly in Del City, will be dedicated Friday, Oct. 5, beginning at 1 p.m.

The station will honor Michael C. Hope, Sgt. Steve Townsend and Capt. Ron Weaver.

Hope was a Del City native and a captain in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was killed in action.

Townsend was a Del City firefighter who had a line of duty death in 1999.

Weaver was a Del City native and Del City firefighter who died of cancer in 2007, which was considered a line of duty death.

The new $5 million facility was funded by a sales tax approved by Del City voters.