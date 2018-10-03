Langston University student charged with trying to hire hitman to kill ex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANGSTON, Okla. - A Langston University student has been charged with allegedly trying to hire at least four different people to kill her ex-boyfriend.

Avalone Fishback, 20, was arrested at her campus dorm room by university police after a joint investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) and the FBI. She was charged Tuesday with one count of first degree solicitation of murder and is currently in the Logan County jail, being held on a $150,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fishback admitted to investigators she wanted her ex-boyfriend "dead because he had betrayed her, lied to her mother and broke off the relationship he had with her."

According to the OSBI, agents were contacted by law enforcement in Lee's Summit, Missouri in regards to the alleged plot. According to court documents, a man was contacted by a user on the dating website Plenty of Fish in late August. An FBI agent then took over the man's account in early September, however the user "Antenique9, 19" was no longer being used.

When FBI and OSBI agents met with Fishback on Tuesday at her campus apartment, she admitted to soliciting the man to kill her ex, who lives in Missouri, according to the probable cause affidavit. Fishback also told investigators during the interview that she had spoke or met with at least three others about the plot.

One instance included a face-to-face meeting in July at Stars and Stripes Park in Oklahoma City with a man who asked for $1,000 to "shoot and dump" her former lover, but ultimately decided against the plan as he had a criminal case pending Fishback said.

"Fishback was arrested at her dormitory at Langston University and booked into the Logan County detention center on one count of solicitation for murder in the first degree," said OSBI Special Agent and spokesperson Jordan Solorzano.

When asked how close the alleged plots came to fruition, Solorzano said "that’s all part of our investigation at this point."

Langston University officials declined to comment on camera and referred News 4 to a statement released late Wednesday afternoon.

"Langston University is aware of the matter and the Langston University Police Department is working with and will continue cooperating with the OSBI who is the lead agency on this matter."

According to court documents, when asked by an OSBI agent how Fishback would feel if someone had actually gone through with the plot, Fishback "said she would be happy."