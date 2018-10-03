× Lawsuit filed against city of Yukon over medical marijuana

YUKON, Okla. – A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Yukon over a recently passed medical marijuana ordinance.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday at the Canadian County courthouse on behalf of Yukon resident Jason Hodge. The case has the backing of four separate law firms, including the Bussett Legal Group.

“We’re treating other pharmaceuticals differently than we’re treating medical marijuana. It has been enacted, it has been approved by the people and it shouldn’t be treated any differently,” said attorney Rachel Bussett.

In September, the Yukon city council approved an ordinance which prohibits marijuana to be sold 300 feet from schools, along with churches, parks, and daycare centers. The original restriction was 1000 feet.

Yukon city manager James Crosby told News 4, he felt the new rule was fair but that the lawsuit was not surprising.

“We were notified that should we pass an ordinance or do anything to restrict anybody, that they’re going to file a lawsuit,” Crosby said. “We think we have the right for health safety and welfare of the community to pass this ordinance and to make sure that we follow the law and so we’ll stand by that and see what the court rules.”

A hearing date has not been set yet.