Man admits assaulting teenage girls to investigators

EL RENO Okla. - A man is locked up and deputies said he's admitted to preying on and assaulting several young girls.

Canadian County deputies picked up Nathaniel Nobles after he started talking to what he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

“We actually were able to remove somebody that was a danger to children,” Captain Adam Flowers.

It was a big arrest for Canadian County investigators. Investigators said 24-year-old Nobles thought he was chatting with a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and over the phone, in reality, it was an undercover cop.

“He became extremely graphic sexually started talking about the different sexual acts he wanted to preform, started sending nude photos of himself in what he believed was a 14-year old,” said Flowers.

It was during those explicit conversations when Flowers said he discovered this was not Nobles' first time assaulting a young girl.

“In the interview he admitted to me, I conducted the interview, that he had a sexual encounter with a 13-year-old in Norman; which he also bragged about to the undercover investigator. He also admitted when he volunteered at an unlicensed daycare in Pauls Valley that he sexual abused a 14-year-old there,” said Flowers.

That daycare has since closed.

With the help of Pauls Valley police, the undercover decoy agreed to meet Nobles at a local fast food restaurant where they were ready to arrest him on sight.

“Nathaniel started walking to Sonic and passed right by the police station where Pauls Valley police department apprehended him,” Flowers said.

Law enforcement officials calling this arrest a win. Nobles looking at felony charge of lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16.

“Having him caught and off the streets is a blessing, there are going to be a lot of kids safe; safer because he's gone; and the ones that he victimize will get justice,” said Flowers.

Investigators are following up leads in locating one of the alleged victims.

Flowers said the arrest was part of the sheriff’s office sting operation on internet crimes against children.