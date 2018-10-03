Man arrested after allegedly robbing southwest Oklahoma City convenience store at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man has been arrested for armed robbery after police caught him running to his getaway car shortly after he committed the crime.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Circle K near I-240 and Penn.

"The description was put out over the radio of the armed robbery suspect," said Lt. Freddy Herrera with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police, 25-year-old Ian Quintana walked into Circle K wearing a mask, holding a gun and then demanded money.

"Officers were in close proximity to the business when the call came out. They responded probably within five minutes," Herrera said.

Police said they noticed a suspicious vehicle about a block away with part of the license plate covered in duct tape.

They caught Quintana running from the Circle K to that vehicle, which ended up being his getaway car.

"Often, armed robbers will walk up to a business, park their vehicle in another location, walk up to the business, commit the crime, and then run from the business back to the getaway car, if you will, and then they'll flee the area," Herrera said.

Fortunately, in this case, the suspect didn't have time to flee because officers were close behind him.

"After he was arrested, the mask that was used in the robbery, the physical description, as well as the clothing description, fit. The firearm used in the robbery was also recovered," Herrera said.

Police also recovered the money he stole from the business.

Quintana was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several charges including possession of a firearm while committing a felony and robbery with a firearm.