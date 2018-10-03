Mayfield, Durant and Redskins All Talk Red River Rivalry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Red River Rivalry is just as big for fans as it is the people who have played in it.

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield dawned the Golden Hat not once, but twice. Mayfield is off making a name for himself in the NFL, but that didn't stop him from taking a second to talk a little trash about the Longhorns. Mayfield was quite confident in his Sooners, so don't expect to see him losing any bets that involve him wearing Texas gear. That can be seen in the video above.

As for Kevin Durant, the former Texas basketball star wasted no time to do a little jawing himself on social media. Durant took to Twitter to root on his Horns.

But the rivalry always comes back to NFL stars who left it all on the field at The Cotton Bowl. The Redskins, who currently have four Sooners on the roster and former Texas QB Colt McCoy, took some time to create a funny parody video of the now teammates.

The Sooners look to make it three straight over the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Dallas.