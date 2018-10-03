× OU increases scholarship amounts for next year

NORMAN, Okla. – Officials say college just became a little more affordable for students at an Oklahoma university.

On Thursday, the University of Oklahoma announced that it will increase the amount of money available for freshman scholarships in the next school year.

University officials say most scholarships increased anywhere from $1,000 to $2,000 per merit-based award.

The increased amount will be available starting in the fall of 2019.

“We want every top student in the state to think of OU as their future college home,” said OU President James Gallogly. “OU remains committed to providing the best educational opportunities to students, and to help with that, we are providing more financial aid for those granted scholarships.”