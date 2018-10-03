× Police investigating homicide in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are on scene at an apparent homicide of a paraplegic victim around 8 p.m. near N. Rockwell and Northwest Expressway.

The suspect went into the victim’s apartment waving a gun around.

When the victim tried to grab the suspect, the suspect fired a shot.

It is unknown right now if suspect and victim knew each other.

The suspect is still at large. He is said to be a black male with an afro and no shirt.

No other information is available at this time.