Police: Pot brownies possibly distributed at Oklahoma middle school

GLENPOOL, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating after a student allegedly brought marijuana laced brownies to school.

On Wednesday, a school resource officer at Glenpool Middle School learned that a controlled substance was being distributed to several students at the school.

Following an investigation with the Glenpool Police Department, officials determined that three or four middle school students may have been exposed to marijuana.

Investigators say a Glenpool Middle School student may have been giving other students home-baked brownies that were laced with marijuana.

“Students thought to have consumed one of the brownies are being assessed by school nurses, and the parents of those students have been directly notified by school officials. The Glenpool school district is cooperating fully with law enforcement in this matter and is taking every precaution to keep its students safe. As a reminder, these are allegations at this point, and they involve juveniles. If the brownies are confirmed to contain a controlled substance, the suspect could face criminal charges,” a release from the Glenpool Police Department read.