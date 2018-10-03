Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Task Force under authority of Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office will assume authority over the Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence Task Force, authorities announced on Thursday.

The announcement came after the move received support from gubernatorial candidates Kevin Stitt and Drew Edmondson.

“The members of the task force made monumental strides throughout the course of their meetings,” Attorney General Hunter said. “They have produced a solid foundation of policy recommendations. I look forward to working with the members of the task force and members of the legislature on both sides of the aisle in a deliberate way to deliver meaningful reforms and the funding necessary to assist law enforcement efforts to bring justice for victims.”

“This is not a partisan issue. In order to get the state where it needs to be and further support victims, we must put political differences aside and work together to find practical solutions,” he added.

The next meeting will be publicly announced at a later date.