Sheriff: Man admits to sexually abusing several girls after undercover investigation

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County have arrested a 24-year-old man following an undercover investigation.

The investigation began when undercover investigators were contacted by 24-year-old Nathaniel Nobles on social media.

Nobles was told that he was contacting a 14-year-old girl, but Nobles continued speaking with her. At one point, he began talking about sexual acts and even sent photographs of his genitals.

During the investigation, Nobles told the decoy that he had experience with younger girls and admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say Nobles told the decoy he loved her and wanted to have sex with her. As time went on, Nobles’ conversation allegedly became more sexually explicit.

“I find this to be extremely disturbing, and pray for the lives of Nobles’ victims. It breaks my heart to learn what Noble admitted to doing to these innocent children,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

While going to meet the decoy, Nobles was taken into custody by Pauls Valley police.

Officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office say Nobles admitted to sexually abusing a family member, a 13-year-old girl, and a 14-year-old girl at a Pauls Valley daycare facility, where he volunteered.

“I’m very appreciate of the Pauls Valley Police Department for helping us with this case, and relieved we were able to locate and get Nobles off the streets,” said West.

Nobles was arrested for lewd acts with a child under 16, but additional charges are likely in the case.