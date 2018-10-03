Thunder Taken Down by Detroit in Preseason Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was back to basketball as the Thunder squared off with the new look Detroit Pistons in their preseason opener. Each team had significant acquisitions in the off-season. OKC ridding themselves of Carmelo Anthony and bringing in Dennis Schroder. Meanwhile the Pistons hired new head coach Dwayne Casey.

However, this contest would be decided by depth. Paul George, Abdel Nader, Russell Westbrook and Andre Roberson all missed the game for OKC. George wasn't even at the game due to personal reasons. On the other end, Detroit was without former Sooner Blake Griffin and former Thunder guard Reggie Jackson.

OKC got off to an excellent start. The Schroder-Adams connection was good and plentiful. Adams was the beneficiary of not one, not two, but three separate jams inside thanks to Schroder. Adams even returned the favor helping Schroder knock down a triple.

Adams finished the game with 17 points and 12 boards. Schroder led OKC with 21 points, nine assists and five boards.

The game was a see-saw battle throughout. Jerami Grant, Timote Luwawu-Cabbarot, Nerlens Noel, Raymond Felton, and Hami Diallo all struggled shooting. They combined to go 11-40 from the field. OKC shot just 36 percent in the contest.

Despite the struggles, the game came down to the final seconds. Terrance Ferguson drained a three from the corner to tie it at 91. Ferguson had just six points in 34 minutes, but didn't miss a shot.

However OKC couldn't get stops late, Andre Drummond, who dominated all night, hit a layup and a foul with just over a minute to play. Drummond had a game high 31 points and added 12 rebounds.

OKC couldn't convert any offense on their next possession which led to former Thunder guard Ish Smith draining his only three of the night in six attempts to give Detroit a 97-91 win.

Next up for OKC, the Thunder square off with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Tulsa on Sunday.