Tulsa police looking for man accused of breaking into woman’s home

TULSA, Okla. – Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a woman’s home while she was asleep.

The woman told police her two small dogs woke up her when she heard them growling and barking.

She says when she got up to check, she saw a man standing in her kitchen with a screwdriver and going through her cabinets. When the man saw her, she says he looked at her and walked out the back door through her garage.

She thinks she may have left the garage door open.

Police say the man stole a 42″ TV and the woman’s purse. Her purse was later found on the curb outside nearby.

FOX 23 reports authorities searched the area using a K9, but did not find the man.

They believe he may have gotten into a car and left the scene.

Officials are still investigating.