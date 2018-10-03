× University of Oklahoma team developing technology for U.S. Navy

NORMAN, Okla. – A local university is developing new technologies for the U.S. Navy.

Officials say the University of Oklahoma Advanced Radar Research Center is currently working to develop a mobile radar testbed for the U.S. Navy.

Researchers say the device can demonstrate multiple radar modes that increase public safety outcomes, such as weather monitoring and air traffic surveillance and control.

“The all-digital radar can do what most radars cannot do, which is why the U.S. Navy is extremely interested in the capabilities of this mobile radar testbed. We are fully engaged in the research and development the U.S. Navy is doing and are addressing their needs with this project,” said Caleb Fulton, professor of electrical and computer engineering, Gallogly College of Engineering.

It’s all part of a $5.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense.

“The University of Oklahoma is the only university developing a system like this one,” said Mark Yeary, OU ARRC team leader and professor of electrical and computer engineering, OU Gallogly College of Engineering. “The ARRC has been successful in attracting the attention of the U.S. Navy and other agencies by building a team of experts that includes both meteorologists and engineers.”