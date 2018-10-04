× Andre Roberson Suffers Setback in Knee Rehab

Thunder forward Andre Roberson has suffered a major setback in his recovery from a torn patellar tendon. A Thunder spokesperson announced that Roberson underwent a procedure Thursday to take out a suture which was causing him discomfort.

The team says they’ll re-evaluate Roberson in two months. Which means he might not return to action at that point.

Roberson had been going through non contact portions of training camp and was expected to return to action by November.

Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports that Roberson’s initial injury has been healing well.

The Thunder open the season on the road at Golden State on October 16th.