Arrest warrant issued for Oklahoma man after deadly crash

MARLOW, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing a first-degree manslaughter charge following a deadly accident in Stephens County.

In February, investigators say 19-year-old Anthony Hornbeck was driving westbound on Hwy 29 when he suddenly crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

Authorities say 24-year-old Jason Muller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers tell KSWO that Hornbeck was speeding at the time of the crash, but that no drugs were found in his system.

Last month, a warrant was issued for Hornbeck’s arrest on a first-degree manslaughter charge.