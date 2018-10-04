× City officials eyeing light bollards after man dies from electrocution in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials are continuing to evaluate light bollards around the Bricktown area after a man was electrocuted.

Authorities say the man was leaning against a bollard along the canal when it suddenly gave way, sending him into the canal. He was reportedly electrocuted after trying to grab onto the bollard.

Since then, Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Doug Kupper said his office has been working non-stop to figure out what exactly happened and how to prevent it from happening again. Among the 80 light bollards along the canal, 18 have been found to be loose.

“You got to remember, the Bricktown canal system started more than 20 years ago. Those light systems were in place for more than 20 years and we never, ever had a circumstance like that happen before,” Kupper said. “We’re looking at our records to see when we last inspected all of them down there, but all of them have been inspected since Sunday.”

Kupper said two were removed on Monday. Weather permitting, private electrical contractors hired by the city are supposed to either tighten or remove the remaining loose bollards by the end of Thursday.

“One of the ideas that we’re working with our vendor right now is there a possibility to have a disconnect right in the bollard so if it comes lose again, the power’s popped off but you’re left not with bare wire but with a connection, so even if they come loose nobody can get electrocuted from it,” he said. “My staff is devastated, I’m devastated over this circumstance and we’re doing everything we possibly can to make sure it’s safe.”

Kupper says they’re also working with experts to determine whether the light bollards could be changed out to LED, requiring less wattage and voltage to operate.