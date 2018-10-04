Crews searching for missing Maine mother, teacher who disappeared from home

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine – It has been four days since anyone has seen or heard from Kristin Westra.

Game wardens tell WGME that they believe the mother and elementary school teacher disappeared late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Her husband, who was the last known person to see her, says he remembers her getting up in the middle of the night.

“I thought maybe she had gone to another room to another bed to sleep,” Jay Westra, Kristin’s husband, told NBC News.

He says when he woke up in the morning, she was gone.

Westra says he noticed that a back door to the home “was slightly open.”

“She may have left the back door [open] not trying to wake anybody up,” he said.

So far, search crews have scoured wooded areas near the couple’s home but have not found Kristin.

There are no signs of foul play, but family members say she would never leave on her own.