YUKON, Okla. – A Yukon woman at a local nursing home alerted authorities to unauthorized use on her debit card.

The victim stated she observed someone getting into where her purse was located, but because of the closed curtain, she could not see the suspect very well.

The victim was alerted by her bank and stated that her card was being used at the NW 23rd Crest store.

Anyone with information is asked to call 405-350-5505.