× Downtown Loop streetcar testing starts Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY – The MAPS 3 streetcar on the downtown loop will start testing Monday and the traffic signals on Broadway will change Friday.

On Friday, traffic signals on Broadway at NW 8th and NW 11th streets will be turned on.

Representatives for the city say the tests are the same as those that began in June on the Bricktown Loop. Testing on both loops will be ongoing until service begins late this year.

To accommodate the streetcars, the intersections at Broadway Place and Robinson and Harvey avenues will become two-way stops.

On October 8, the test will occur from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. The vehicle will have police escorts during this time. After that, it will be tested between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On October 15, EMBARK will run a special test from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on NW 11th Street, during which they will need to close all of the intersections.

Citizens are warned not to touch the high-voltage overhead wires because they are now turned on and could cause injury.

To avoid being towed, park close to the curb and inside the white line to stay clear of the streetcar’s path.

Each streetcar must have at least 310 miles of testing before certification to carry passengers.

The Downtown Loop will begin service at 6 a.m. Monday to Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. Service ends at midnight Monday to Thursday, extending to 2 a.m. on Friday night (Saturday morning) and Saturday night (Sunday morning).

The Bricktown Loop is served 7 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, and will be activated for other special events.