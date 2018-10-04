× Oil tank fire at OG&E power plant prompts evacuations

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is on scene of a fire inside the Oklahoma Gas and Electric Power Plant Complex Thursday morning.

Firefighters and HAZMAT crews responded to the area near NW 10th and County Line Rd. just before 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the fire is in a 7,000-gallon insulated heating oil tank.

Businesses south of the fire, as well as employees at Lopez Foods near Morgan Rd., are being evacuated.

Crews are still working on the incident.