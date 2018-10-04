Four-year-old Oklahoma girl dies from apparent electrocution while trying to rescue pet

RAVIA, Okla. – A four-year-old Oklahoma girl died from an apparent electrocution while trying to rescue a pet on Wednesday.

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened when Lily Minyard was trying to get a puppy that was was stuck behind a dryer at her house.

Minyard’s death is still under investigation, but according to a report obtained by KXII, the little girl “came in contact with a bare spot on the electrical wire leading to the dryer and was electrocuted.”

“At first, I didn’t know what to think. I got cold chills and it was at least in the 70’s, 80’s today,” said neighbor Brandi Miller.

The little girl’s mother took her to Ravia Town Hall where first responders were unable to revive her. She was then taken to the hospital in Tishomingo where hospital staff tried again to revive her, but she did not survive.

“That’s going to be hard to not see that smile. That big beautiful smile and those big beautiful eyes of hers that lit up every time she would laugh,” said Gina Philipps, who taught Minyard. “It was kind of hard not to love her. She always wanted hugs.”

Minyard’s death is still under investigation.