“He helped a lot of people,” Friends shocked about Madill man’s murder

MADILL, Okla. – Friends and family members say they were shocked to learn that Robert Jordan had been murdered in his home.

Around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, police in Madill were called to East Wolf St. following a reported shooting.

David Davis tells KXII that he found his friend and roommate, Robert Jordan, suffering from a gunshot wound in their home.

Sadly, Jordan died on the way to the hospital.

“He [cared] about everybody. He helped me with my pick up, he got it running right again. He worked on the lawn mowers,” Davis told KXII.

Davis says that Jordan loved to hunt and fish near Carter Lake.

“He was a good kid, he’d help anybody. He’s helped a lot of people,” he said. “He’s going to be missed, that’s for sure.”

Police arrested 38-year-old Harold MacNeil for the murder. At this point, officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting.