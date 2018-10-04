Health department names Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority director

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman who has been with the Oklahoma State Department of Health for several years will now serve as the Director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

On Thursday, officials announced that Adrienne Rollins, who currently serves as the OSDH Director of Health Policy, Planning and Partnerships, has been named the new director of the authority.

“Adrienne has been a key member of the team that has worked since April to develop and maintain OMMA. Her continued guidance and willingness to fill this role will prove beneficial for the work that is ongoing to meet the requirements of SQ788,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates. “We interviewed a number of candidates who brought unique skills and experience to the table, but as we moved through the initiation phase of the program, the expected role of the director changed and we felt that Adrienne would be the best person to keep the program on track.”

Rollins will split her time between OMMA and her position with the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Since 2012, she has been working with programs dealing with tobacco prevention and cessation, improving population health and providing access to health care.