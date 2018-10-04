Man charged with murder in connection to Oklahoma City woman’s disappearance

OKLAHOMA CITY – Although authorities have yet to find an Oklahoma City woman’s body, her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

Investigators say 52-year-old Susan Freehauf was last heard from on Sept. 20, and coworkers became worried when she failed to show up for work.

When a coworker stopped by her apartment in southwest Oklahoma City, 48-year-old David Uriel Shores told the coworker that Freehauf had suffered a “medical episode” and was recovering in a Tulsa hospital.

However, when police checked with Tulsa hospitals, Freehauf was not found at any of the facilities. Authorities soon discovered large blood stains on the living room carpet inside Freehauf's apartment.

According to court documents, there were also large bleach spots on the carpet and wipe marks on the wall that appeared to be attempts at cleaning the blood.

When police caught up with Shores, they discovered that he was driving Freehauf's vehicle, had her debit cards and $200 cash from her account.

On Oct. 2, shores was charged in Oklahoma County with first-degree murder and possession of a taken debit card.

So far, Freehauf's body has yet to be found.