× Man in custody following alleged carjacking in south Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man is in custody after an alleged carjacking in south Oklahoma City.

Officials responded to a call about a stolen vehicle near SW 44th and Independence during the early mornings hours on Thursday.

Police say they spotted the vehicle near SE 44th and Shields and followed it until the driver hit a dead-end.

That’s when the suspect bailed from the vehicle and took off on foot.

Police quickly found him and took him into custody.

They say they found a gun and drugs inside the vehicle, however, it’s not clear if they were in the car before the carjacking.

Authorities are still investigating.