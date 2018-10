× Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle in south Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident in south Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

Officials responded to the area near SW 59th and Dewey just before 6:30 a.m.

Police say a man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where police say he is responsive.

The driver was released by police.

Authorities have not released any other details.