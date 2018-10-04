× Oklahoma game warden saves deputy from man with knife

SULPHUR, Okla. – A game warden quickly jumped into action, stopping a man who approached him and a Murray County deputy with a knife. It happened Sunday night outside the Murray County Sheriff’s office.

Lt. Casey Young, the game warden, stopped by the sheriff’s office to pick up some paperwork. On his way out, he was talking with a deputy outside when he noticed a suspicious man walking toward them.

As the man inched closer, Young said he approached the deputy and pulled out a knife.

Young pulled out his gun and ordered the man to drop his weapon.

The two arrested the man, Calvin Lee Smith, on assault charges.

Young said they later learned something that made the whole ordeal even more alarming.

“The sheriff’s department, I guess, he had gone in and just plainly told them that your deputies are easy targets. Of course we knew none of this beforehand, but it shocks you when you saw how close he got to that deputy,” Young said.

Smith has spent time in prison in the past for drug possession, DUI and burglary.

The deputy, Brandon Eddy, was out of town and unable to speak with us on camera. He told News 4 he’s glad things turned out the way they did, adding Young did an amazing job.