× Oklahoma group preparing for future with self-driving cars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Leaders at one state agency say self-driving cars may become even more popular in the near future, so one group is looking into policies and safety measures before autonomous cars hit Oklahoma roads.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Mike Patterson told the Oklahoma Transportation Commission that he believes self-driving cars are in the near future.

That’s why the Driving Oklahoma Working Group is exploring different policies and safety measures for the new technology.

“As we look to the future on what to expect and what we need to change, we want to be ready for whatever is coming in the autonomous vehicle arena – that would be state statutes, municipal ordinances and the like,” Patterson said.

The working group involves businesses, cities, counties, state agencies, the trucking association, universities and municipal planning agencies.