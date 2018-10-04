Oklahoma teenager charged with murder following deadly shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY –Authorities say an Oklahoma City teenager has been charged after a man died from a gunshot wound in northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police say they were called to an area near N.W. 91st and Hudson Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 5 in reference to a vehicle that had crashed into a backyard.

Investigators say 26-year-old Stanley Lovett was found in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, and appeared to have suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries on Sept.9.

Last month, police arrested 17-year-old Eli Eugene Walker on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to Lovett’s death.

Now, court documents indicate that Walker has been charged in connection to Lovett’s death.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators determined that Lovett was texting a number connected to Walker shortly before he was killed.