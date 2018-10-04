One year later: Family searching for answers in son’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been one year since Dontre Morris was killed, and his family is still searching for answers.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2017, Oklahoma City police were called to a disturbance near N.W. 27th and Roff Ave.

When authorities arrived, they realized that 26-year-old Dontre Morris had been shot and crashed into a light pole at the intersection. Sadly, he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that Morris had been in an argument with someone near N.W. 27th and Lyons.

“The information we have right now is our victim actually came to this block and met the individual on the street. They started arguing while our victim was still in the car and then, at some point after that, our suspect started firing shots at our victim,” Jeff Spruill, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, told News 4.

One year after Morris' murder, his killer is still on the loose.

"For him to senselessly shoot him in the back like that, that was the coward way. Couldn't even face him like a man," Dontre's father, Timothy Carter, said. "And he's still not a man because he's running. Somebody knows something, somebody heard something."

Morris' family has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of his killer.