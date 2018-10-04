OSBI: Fast-food restaurant employees may hold keys to solving cold case

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – It’s been 35 years, and deputies in Pottawatomie County are still searching for clues related to a cold case.

In 1983, Melody Jones was just 19-years-old when she suddenly disappeared from her Earlsboro home. Her husband, 20-year-old Paul Jones, was found stabbed to death inside the house.

“Melody’s mom actually went over to check on her and found Paul stabbed to death. Melody’s been missing ever since,” Pottawatomie County Undersheriff J.T. Palmer told News 4 in 2017.

Investigators have received tips over the years, but nothing has led them to a suspect or Melody Jones.

Now, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are hoping to speak with people who were employees at the Dairy Queen, located at 522 N. Milt Phillips in Seminole, in 1983 or 1984.

If you worked at the restaurant during those years, you are asked to call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.

If you know anything about the murder of Paul or the disappearance of Melody, you can call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office directly at 405-275-2526 x111.